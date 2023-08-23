PORTLAND – Funeral Services for JeanClaude Phanor of Portland will be held 10 a.m., Friday Aug. 25, at the Cathedral Of The Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St. with visitation on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave.

To see the full obituary, share a memory, or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.