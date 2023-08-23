Robert Earl Huff Jr.

CAPE ELIZABETH – Robert Earl Huff, Jr., 89, passed away at home on Aug. 20, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. Full obituary may be viewed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.