BRUNSWICK – Anne P. Orr, 93, of Brunswick passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick. She was born Oct. 2, 1930 in Brunswick, the daughter of Charles and Flora Silva Purinton.

Anne graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1949, and, in her sophomore year, she won second prize in a public speaking contest with a piece she wrote herself. She married Kenneth E. Orr on July 9, 1949.

She moved to Topsham where she headed the March of Dimes Campaign for the Town. She was the president of both the Fireman’s Auxiliary and the Police Auxiliary.

Kenneth and Anne moved with their family to Brunswick in 1969. She worked at Brunswick High School in the cafeteria from 1969 to 1980 and at Stevens Boarding Home as a full-time cook and baker from 1982 to 1993.

She was a life-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. There she taught CCD to first graders for nine years, was a lector and choir member, president of the Parish Council, and chairperson of the Social Justice and Peace Commission for five years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and she sang with the Royal River Chorus, which is affiliated with Sweet Adelines International.

She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth; her son Dana; and her five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her sons Scott and his wife Katherine of Amherst, N.H., Alan and his wife Judy of W. Bath, daughter Sandra Warner of Brunswick, daughter-in-law Eka Orr of Litchfield; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in law Joan Purinton of Topsham; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Burial beside her husband in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick will follow.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care Anne received by all of the nurses and staff at Horizons Living and Rehab Center.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Spectrum Generations Brunswick Meals on Wheels Program in memory of Anne Orr. Checks may be sent to

Spectrum Generations

One Weston Court

Augusta, ME 04330

