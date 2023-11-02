STANDISH – George Pascal Corliss Sr., 74, of Standish, died peacefully with his family at his side on Oct. 30, 2023 at Maine Medical Center. Husband of Diane Corliss for 54 years, George was born in Portland, son of Helen and Amos Corliss.

He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1969.

As a car enthusiast, George worked many years for Forest City Chevrolet, O’Connor GMC and Daigle and Houghton serving as a mechanic, service writer and parts delivery driver.

During his retirement he enjoyed being “Bumpy” to his seven grandchildren, working on projects in his garage and watching old television shows from his recliner.

George leaves behind his wife, Diane, of Standish; his brother, Randal Corliss and his husband, Romeo, of Tampa, Fla.; children, George Corliss Jr. and his wife Shannon of Sanford, Denise Bibbus and her husband, Cori of Temple, Pa., Scott Corliss and his wife Elena of Portland, David Seavey and his wife, Erika, of Saco; his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Danny, Hayley Jean, Joanne, Ella, Adelaide and Chloe.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 4 at 12 Garden Side Estates, Standish.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous