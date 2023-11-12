SARASOTA, Fla. – Mildred “Millie” E. Small, 99, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Oct. 15, 2023. She was born on July 13, 1924 to Arthur and Florence Elliott of South Portland.

Her husband, Richard Hubert Small, passed away in 2003. They were high school sweethearts.

Millie was the youngest of five children, and as a student, she ran track, played basketball, loved horseback riding and was active in Rainbow girls. At the age of 16, she graduated from South Portland High School, and the next day began working full time at City Hall in Portland.

Millie and her husband were married during World War II, and had two children, Rick and Joan. Millie worked in Vermont and Florida as a bookkeeper, as a sales representative and as a realtor. She was an avid skier and an excellent golfer. She was also a civic leader. She was an active member of Grace Congregational UCC in Rutland, Vt. where she was a member of the choir and was also an active member of the choir at First Congregational, UCC, Sarasota, Fla. Millie sang in the choir for a combined total of 62 years.

Millie was civic minded, and worked on several gubernatorial and presidential campaigns. She was an elected member of the legislature in the state of Vermont beginning in 1982. After moving to Florida, Millie was active on the Sarasota Parks and Recreation Board, and was a member of the advisory board at Bobbie Jones Golf Course. She continued her affiliation with them until early 2020. Millie was also a Disaster Relief Volunteer for the Red Cross. She retired at the age of 75.

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Rick (Deb) Small and Joan (Thomas) Sonneborn; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences and memories may be expressed at http://www.gendronfuneralhome.com

A service will take place in Maine at the convenience of the family.

The family requests donations be made to the

Greg Chestnut

Endowment Fund, c/o

First Congregational, UCC,

1031 Euclid Ave.,

Sarasota, FL 34236,

or to a favorite charity.