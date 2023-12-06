BLUFFTON, S.C. – Bruce Alexander Libby passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1939, in Portland, Maine, the son of Maurice A. and Katherine L. (Nisbet) Libby.﻿

A native of Scarborough, Maine, Bruce grew up on Prout’s Neck and was a graduate of Scarborough High School. He received a BA degree in business administration and JD degree in law from the University of Maine. In 1968 he began his career at MassMutual in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he worked for 26 years in the Commercial Real Estate Investment Division, achieving the title of Second Vice President. In 1989 he was recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association of America as a Certified Mortgage Banker for his proficient knowledge and high competence in the field of real estate finance.﻿

A resident of Hampden, Massachusetts, from the ’70s through the ’90s, Bruce was a member and former president of the Hampden Lions Club and an active fundraiser for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. An avid golfer, he was a member of Hampden Country Club, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and tournaments over the years, sometimes sweeping away snow in order to tee off. Upon his retirement in 1994, he and his wife Marie relocated to Rockport, Maine, where they resided near the seaside Samoset Resort and were members of the golf club there. In 2001, they moved to Sun City in Bluffton, South Carolina, to enjoy a milder climate and longer golf season.﻿

In later life Bruce took pleasure in many activities and maintained an active lifestyle. His favorite pastimes included gardening and lawn work, tracking his ancestors, solitaire and crossword puzzles, polishing his Cadillac, shopping and gift giving, eating out and attending services at Church of the Cross in Bluffton. Bruce loved watching PGA golf was a devoted New England sports fan, enthusiastically following the Patriots, Red Sox and of course his beloved Celtics. He and Marie particularly loved traveling and going on cruises to many destinations including Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean Islands, Canada and all over Europe.﻿

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his daughter, Elisabeth of Canton, Conn.; his son Richard of Montpelier, Vt.; his brothers Dale of Bluffton, S.C., and Dan of Bristol; his beloved grandchildren, Elaina of New Hampshire, and Harper and Evan of Scotch Plains, N.J.; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who all knew how deeply and sincerely Bruce cared about them.﻿

A funeral service will be held on Dec. 8, 2023, at The Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, S.C., at 11 a.m. He will be buried in Scarborough, Maine, where a celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2024.﻿

Please add a memory to Mr. Libby’s “Tribute Wall” on the Saul’s Funeral Home (Bluffton, S.C.) website (www.saulsfh.com).﻿

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bruce’s memory to the University of Maine School of Law Foundation, 300 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101. https://Mainelaw.Maine.edu.

