KENNEBUNKPORT – Stephen Albert Morris died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his wife, Cynthia, by his side. In days previous, Stephen was surrounded by family and close friends. He was 77.

The heartfelt messages he received during this time were a great comfort to all. These thoughtful reflections captured the essence of the man he was. There were numerous expressions of appreciation and gratitude for his acts of kindness over the years. Many commented on the impact he had on their lives and praised his most caring and generous nature. He was clearly a valued, dearly loved friend and co-worker who had the ability to support and uplift others during challenging times and who was always able to elicit a smile. This sweet childhood memory from a playmate of one of his kids paints a lovely picture: “Remember when I broke the glass in one of his picture frames and then his new screen door? He was so gentle, as if it were nothing…everything in stride.”

Stephen grew up in Larchmont, N.Y., and came to Maine in 1965 as a freshman at Nasson College. Even as a young man he knew the importance of community involvement, a value he carried throughout his life. As a student he was active in student government as well as a passionate supporter of the hockey team. After graduation he returned to Nasson as Assistant Director of Admissions and one year later he became Dean of Students. At the age of 25 he was the youngest Dean of Students in the country, and a beloved champion for the students. Stephen was later to return to Nasson to serve as chairman of the Board of Trustees.

In 1973 he began his career in the insurance business when he joined the John Downing Agency and later launched his own Morris Insurance Services (MIS). Kennebunk Savings Bank (KSB) subsequently purchased MIS, where Stephen expanded his role into the banking world. During these years he was extensively involved in the community, serving on several boards and also active in community service organizations. Stephen was a member of the KSB Board of Directors for 37 years. He had many connections in the community and his reputation for honesty and empathy was well known.

Family was the center of Stephen’s life. It all began when he met Cynthia in high school, 60 years ago. Early in their marriage, for an anniversary, he suggested to her two ideas for a gift: a freezer or a horse. She chose the horse, a dream she had throughout childhood that she thought would never be realized. He likely did not know what he was getting into…but so began a life with horses. When the kids came along, they were his pride and joy. They remember, as little kids, how happy they were when he came home from work. As they grew, he provided unwavering support and encouragement and could always be counted on to “make everything better.”

Stephen’s biggest passion was boats; he was happy on the water. His love of boats began in his teen years when he talked his father into buying a small wooden motorboat to keep on Long Island Sound. As a young family man, he decided it was time for his kids to discover the joys of boating. A sweet little power boat was purchased. It was smaller than he had envisioned in deference to Cynthia, who thought that the original boat he was looking at was too big. (It wasn’t.) Then began years of wonderful experiences on the water. In the true boating tradition, the family boat grew in size until the last and most favorite Interlude was purchased. For many wonderful years Interlude (and its predecessors) was docked at The Yachtsman on the Kennebunk River, where many adventures were launched cruising the Maine coast with family and friends.

Stephen leaves a large and loving family, including his wife, Cynthia, of Kennebunkport; son, Ryan, and his wife Leyla Strotkamp, Washington, D.C., daughter, Shealeigh, and her husband Daniel Fawcett, Santa Barbara, Calif.; and sister, Carol R. Morris, Kennebunkport. He was “Baba” to four beloved grandchildren, Colton, Ila, Beckett and Finley; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert L. and Reid F. Morris; and his brothers Peter and Craig.

An open house for friends and family will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kennebunk Savings Operations Center, 7 Alewive Park Rd., Kennebunk. Please join us in celebrating Stephen’s life as we remember and share stories of how he has touched our lives.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Stephen’s Book of Memories Page at https://www.bibberfuneral.com/memorials/stephen-morris/5339661/index.php.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

If you wish, a gift in Stephen’s memory may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or given online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

Alternatively, a gift in Stephen’s name may be given to a non-profit of your choice.

