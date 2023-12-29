PORTLAND – Thomas Andrew Talbot, 75, born: Sept. 16, 1948, died: Nov. 7, 2023, passed away unexpectedly last month on from a heart attack, with his beloved cat, Daisy May, by his side.

He was born in Portland, (on his mother’s birthday) to Helen “Nellie” Dorothy Lee/Talbot and Francis “Fritzy” Talbot. He had five siblings: In order of age – Denise Talbot (partner, Carol Casale), Terry Talbot (wife, Christine Talbot), Celeste Talbot/Fasulo (husband, Freddy Fasulo), Timmy Talbot, (wife, Rosanne Talbot-who sadly recently passed away unexpectedly), and Christine Talbot, who passed away after a long battle with M.S. several years ago. Tommy had a daughter, Tomisa Talbot/Currier (husband, Craig Currier) and Tomisa’s sister, Rickelle Ward/Stairs (husband Jesse Stairs). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.

Tommy grew up on the West End in Portland. During his teen years he loved sports. He played baseball and golf. He worked for a “caddy” for several well known golfers at Riverside Golf Course. He spent his summers with his family on Little Sebago Lake, in Raymond. He loved fishing for bass with his father, Fritzy, and waterskiing on the lake. Also he was known to attend several “Sand Pit Bonfire” parties with his sister Celeste, and other lakeside friends.

He was an EXCELLENT billiards player. He spent lots of time at the old Port Billiards pool hall on Pearl street, and then at Spot Shot in Union Station. He won several tournaments and had lots of trophies to show for it.

He was quite the gambler. Any type of gambling. Tommy loved “playing the ponies” at Scarborough Downs, and he and Fritzy also frequently “snuck off” to the Greyhound Dog Races in Seabrook, N.H. He also loved to play the daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers and he would tell anyone who would listen how he “just missed it by ONE number!”. He was really into playing cards, (especially Poker), and he hosted several “all night card games” with his close friend Tommy Mancini, back in the ’90s. In recent years, he enjoyed spending “football Sunday’s” with his son-in-law, Craig and his good friend Mike Caminiti in Old Orchard Beach, during which he would bet on football cards.

Tommy was married one time in his life, to Tomisa’s mother, Pam Skillings/Talbot in 1970 for approximately two years. (Pam passed away unexpectedly two years ago from complications due to pneumonia.) Although the marriage didn’t last, Tommy and Pam were the BEST OF FRIENDS and had a wonderful relationship throughout their lives. Tom spent several years with his longtime girlfriend, Debbie, (and daughter “Tab”) whom he was still in contact with, and remained close friends with up until his passing.

He worked for over 25 years as a salesman for American Frozen Foods in Scarborough, and won several awards for his excellent salesmanship and training of new employees. He enjoyed his job and loved the people he worked with. He was very close friends with his boss, Patty Williams, and was extremely proud of his accomplishments within the company.

He was an animal lover and was devoted to his little dog, Trouble (aka “Troubs”) and took him everywhere with him. Tommy enjoyed driving down to the waterfront on Commercial Street to the fishing wharf and “throwing a line in” to hopefully get a bite f rom a striper. (He always had a fishing pole sticking out of his back car window.) “Troubs was also a fan of the wharf and was known by the fishermen because he would steal the fish and around the wharf with them in his mouth! After Troubs passed away, Tommy reluctantly agreed to adopt a cat, per Tomisa’s insistence, so he could have a compaion. This would end up being his second best pal, “Daisy May”. He would play for hours with kitty toys and give Daisy “cat massages” and brushings. He had half of his apartment filled with “kitty towers”. Needless to say, he was in love. His very best friend, Dawn Gilmour, (and her husband Mark), now have Daisy, and are taking wonderful care of her and Tommy would be so happy with that.

In the last few years, Tom was dealing with diabetes as well as heart and kidney issues. He was just about to start dialysis. He appeared to have passed in his sleep, and in peace, and for that we are thankful.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: January 26, at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Avenue, Portland, Maine (in the banquet room), 12-4 p.m.

We hope that everyone who can will be able to attend.. as it has been a few months. It has taken longer than we planned to get this even scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. So, our Friends, we hope to see you to join our family to have a nice meal and some “Tommy story telling time”.

P.S. Tomisa does NOT have Facebook, but her husband Craig Currier does. If you have any questions, please reach out and he will do his best to answer.

