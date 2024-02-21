BIDDEFORD – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sue Yarmey, a radiant soul whose life was devoted to the exploration of intuition, healing, and the profound connection between individuals and the energies that surround us. Sue transitioned from this earthly realm on Jan. 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom, compassion, and guidance.
Calling hours will be held from 11-1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home at 365 Main Street, Saco, a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
Sue’s spirit will continue to inspire and guide us, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of sharing in her journey. May she rest in eternal peace.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested donations be made to the Esther Residence,
P.O. Box 296,
Saco, ME 04072
