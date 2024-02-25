STEEP FALLS – Gary T. Moore, 73, passed away Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 at Maine Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 20, 1950, in Portland, the son of Richard and Ruth (Pratt) Moore, graduated from Falmouth High School in June of 1968.

In the fall of 1968, Gary enlisted in the U.S Army and served his country during the Vietnam Era. After the service, Gary worked and traveled the country to Alaska and California before returning home to Maine where he met and later married the love of his life, Debra. The two then settled in Westbrook where they raised their daughter.

Gary was a man of many talents to say the least. Before retiring to Steep Falls he worked as a groundskeeper in Falmouth taking care of an estate and tending to the buffalo, later he even opened a hot dog cart and was well loved by all his loyal customers. He was a great cook, builder and enjoyed woodworking, building and refinishing lots of beautiful furniture for his family over the years.

He and Debra also loved taking day trips to go antiquing together. Gary had a passion for old cars, his most recent being a classic baby blue Volkswagen beetle he was restoring to its original glory. He was often reserved but could always get a chuckle out of people with his great sense of humor especially his family.

Members of his family include his wife of 43 years, Debra (Walker) Moore of Steep Falls; his daughter Deidre Nickerson and her husband Matthew of Waterboro; two grandchildren, Kadin Nickerson and Jackson Nickerson; two brothers, Timothy Moore of Florida and Shawn Moore of Sebago Lake, three sisters Cindy Richards of South Portland, Sandra Keith of Poland and Jan Moore of North Carolina; father-in-law, George Walker of Gorham; sister-in-law, Linda Herald and her husband Mark of Westbrook, brother-in-law, Scott Walker and his wife Audrey of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Ruth Moore and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Walker.

