SCARBOROUGH – Frederick L. Kennedy, 78, of Scarborough, passed away on March 5, 2024.

He was born on March 11, 1945, in Portland, the son of William W. Kennedy and Helen E. McBrady Kennedy. After graduating from high school, Fred felt a calling to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He dedicated himself to his service with honor and distinction.

During his military service, Fred embarked on a career with the city of Portland, where he worked tirelessly for 23 years as a foreman for Public Works. His commitment to serving his community was unwavering. He later transitioned to a role as a tractor-trailer driver for the United States Post Office. Frederick’s dedication to his work extended even further when he was activated into active duty following the events of 9/11. His bravery and sense of duty were evident throughout his life.

In addition to his public service, Fred also worked for a brief period at Day’s Jewelry, where he brought his strong work ethic and dedication to excellence. Fred was also a dedicated volunteer with Special Olympics Maine for many years.

Fred was predeceased by his six brothers, William, Charles, John, Henry, Robert, and Alfred.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annette (Pomerleau) Kennedy of South Portland; his two sons, Frederick Jr. and his wife Laurel Kennedy of Massachusetts, and Michael R. and his wife Kailen Kennedy of Westbrook; his stepson, Shane, and his wife Tina Albano of Limerick, his two stepdaughters, Amanda and her husband Brent Wertanen of Windham, and Joan and her husband Corey Binnette of Gray; as well as eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Fred will be held at the New Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

To view Fred’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish,

may make donations in Fred’s memory to:

Honor Flight Maine at

http://www.HonorFlightMaine.org/donations

or a charity of one’s choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous