ORTLAND – Michaelene “Mickey” O’Brien, 90, passed away after a period of declining health on July 25, 2024.

Born on Feb. 23, 1934, Mickey was the beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Amato. She grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Portland, where her family’s sandwiches were a well-known staple in the community.

Mickey graduated from Portland High School in 1952, maintaining lifelong friendships with her classmates. She married Emmett O’Brien on June 28, 1958, in Portland, and together they raised their family on Stevens Avenue, building a home founded on faith and love.

An accomplished pianist, Mickey enjoyed playing classical music and took great pleasure in teaching her family. She found joy in being a homemaker, excelling as a seamstress and creating beautiful quilts and curtains for family and friends. Her culinary skills were renowned, and she especially loved cooking for her family.

Summers at camp on Little Sebago were cherished times for Mickey, serving as a beloved family gathering place. Her true love was her husband Emmett, with whom she shared a passion for travel, particularly to Italy.

Mickey was a devoted caregiver to her family members, especially her parents. She was always impeccably dressed, and her home was a model of pristine organization, reflecting her pride and joy in her surroundings. She delighted in simple pleasures, such as dining out and being involved in her children’s lives.

She worked at the family sandwich shop, Amato’s, founded by her grandfather, where she upheld the legacy of strong values and morals. Mickey took great pride in her appearance and enjoyed the finer things in life. Her grandchildren were a source of immense pride and joy.

Her children knew they were in trouble when she used their middle names, a testament to her loving yet firm guidance. Mickey was always close to her family, providing the comforting presence that only a mother can give.

Mickey leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and dedication to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Emmett O’Brien in 2003; parents; brother, John Amato.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Hilton of Maryland, Paula Kane and husband David of Scarborough, Mary Ellen Lynch and husband Michael of Massachusetts, Robert O’Brien and his partner Cindy Cohen Santorelli of Vermont; grandchildren, Nicholas, Gregory, Brittany, Ryan, Brendan, Alison, Connor, Kristin, Courtney, Sarah; great-granddaughter, Colette. Also survived by her brother, Leo Amato and wife Jane of Portland, sister-in-law, Jeanne Amato.

Visiting hours celebrating Mickey’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Mickey’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mickey’s memory to, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by visiting http://www.stjude.org/donate

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous