Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  8/12  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Tue.  8/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  8/14  5:30 p.m.  Community Services  Community Center

Wed.  8/14  6 p.m.  Diversity, Equity, Inclusion  T.M. Library

Thu.  8/15  7 p.m.  Energy Committee  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  8/12  8:30 a.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev.

Mon.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, Planning/Dev.

Tue.  8/13  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  City Hall

Wed.  8/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Sentry Community, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles