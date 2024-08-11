ALFRED – Amy Blancato Jackson passed from this earthly existence to the next on March 24, 2024. She was born the daughter of Dr. Louis S. and Nancy Benedict Blancato on April 16, 1956, in Bronxsville, N.Y.

Amy was raised in Mount Vernon and Pelham in Westchester County, N.Y. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School and attended at Westchester County Community College, Ithaca College and the University of New England (UNE), graduating in 1981 with a B. Sci. in Marine Sciences.

Amy met her husband, Tim Jackson, at UNE. They were married at Fortune’s Rocks Beach in Biddeford, Maine in 1982 and enjoyed 42 more years together loving, living and working in southern Maine. Amy spent her career in public-facing businesses as a cab driver, convenience-store manager and restaurant salad chef. She finally found her home among her Hannaford Bros. colleagues where she spent 25 years as a customer service and cash office manager. Amy’s customers and co-workers were her passion and priority. She took great joy in her friendships with longtime customers, especially senior citizens who she gladly took under her wing.

Amy retired in 2009 and began pursuing public service opportunities such as Plant a Row for the Hungry, Literacy Volunteers and the Bakery at Notre Dame. She was devoted to our many animals, especially the cats who were considered immediate family. Amy loved to pass along a good story, a joke, a clever remark, a rebuke or a smile to anyone willing to be open to joy. She was quick to make friends and stubbornly loyal in keeping them.

Amy will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her family and her many friends. She is survived by her husband, Tim, of Alfred; and her brothers Louis Jr., Robert and John and their families. She is also survived by many much-loved members of the Jackson family and her closely-cherished friends.

Amy was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Nancy.

A celebration of life (New Orleans-style per Amy’s request) will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust headquarters, 37 Gravelly Brook Rd., Kennebunkport. Please RSVP to Amy’s family c/o husband, Tim, at 207-337-2215 if you are able to attend. All are welcome.

Copy the Story Link