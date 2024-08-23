250th birthday grand finale Sept. 7

Join in on the Sept. 7 grand finale of the yearlong celebration of New Gloucester’s 250th birthday, beginning with a festive 2.5-mile parade starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Lower Village near the intersection of Church and Gloucester Hill roads. To participate, register by Friday, Aug. 30, using the application form on the Semiquincentennial Committee page posted at newgloucester.com.

The route proceeds from Gloucester Hill Road to Intervale Road, then crosses Route 100 and on to the fairgrounds at 106 Bald Hill Road. Walkers may opt to start at Memorial School at 86 Intervale Road and join in as the parade passes for a shorter distance.

More than 60 vendors, crafters and community groups, demonstrations, kids zone, live music, bike giveaways, free tie dye, Field Day activities and guest speakers are some of the featured events at this expanded anniversary edition of the New Gloucester Community Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On site will be historical displays, commemorative coins and 2025 calendars available for purchase, live animals and five food trucks.

The organizing committee in an announcement thanked the underwriters of the 250th Birthday Community Celebration and Fair: Cumberland County Credit Union, McCann Fabrication and Planson International.

Fun facts about Maine

presented at library

Tim O’Brien, author of “Maine Roadshow: A Roadside Tour of the State’s History, Culture, Food, Funk and Oddities,” will visit the New Gloucester Public Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. He’ll discuss his travels for his book and share fun facts like: a Lewiston bakery was the first to package and commercialize the Whoopie Pie, the state has more moose per mile than any of the other lower 48 states, and Maine is the only U.S. state with one syllable.

Play board games

for grown-ups

The Gray-New Gloucester recreation departments invite those 18 years and up to spend an afternoon with friends playing board games from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The program “Let’s Get Board” takes place at the vestry of the New Gloucester Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Register at gngrec.com.

Girls on the Run

registration now open

Girls on the Run Maine is an after-school program that teaches girls in grades 3-8 connections between physical and emotional health. Girls train and then complete a 5K at the end of the season. Girls ages 16-18 can volunteer to be junior coaches.

The Gray-New Gloucester location hosts programs for grades 3-5 at Memorial Elementary School in New Gloucester.

Sessions take place from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 17. The registration fee is $20-$160 on a sliding scale. Scholarships are available.

Register at girlsontherunmaine.org. Contact Shelley Blake at blakeshel3@gmail.com with any questions.

