Arlene Tarbox

Arlene Thersea Tarbox, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Biddeford. She was a 1959 graduate of Biddeford High School. With a lifelong love for the Tiger Pride.

Her love for her family and football will never be matched. The biggest Tiger fan, as well as a Trojan fan when her grandkids needed it. She wouldn’t let that rivalry keep her from supporting her grandchildren. From taking rides three hours to Orono to sit in minus-10 degrees to watch her grandson play. She was quite literally the Team Gram; always supporting everyone.

She loved many that had no blood relation and still called them family. Arlene truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting and spending time with friends and family. Arlene had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was a true leader who made everyone feel welcome, a real warrior. Her love for the Red Sox was known by all!

She is predeceased by her parents, Napoleon and Rose Giroux, her brother, Paul, her son, John, and her grandson, Daryn.

She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Petrin and husband Richard Petrin Jr; her son, Daniel Tarbox; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As well as two nieces Rosemary, Elaine and one nephew Micheal.

A memorial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in the mausoleums after November 2024 for those who would like to pay their condolences.

