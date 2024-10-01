TOPSHAM – Albert Henry Lapierre, 80, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Born on May 12, 1944, in Brunswick, he was the son of Henry and Marie Anne (Thiboutot) Lapierre. Albert attended St. John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School. He proudly served in the National Guard for six years and dedicated 43 years of his career to Bath Iron Works before retiring.

In 1968, Albert married Phyllis L. Ouellette, and together they raised three children: Leslie, Paul, and Nicole. He cherished spending time on the water, fishing, and making memories with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Albert is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his children, Leslie and partner Dale, Paul and partner Lisa, Nicole and her husband Kevin; six grandchildren, Ashley Averill, Alex Lapierre, Morgan Ruff, EmmaGrace Lapierre , Aiden Lapierre, and twins Haven and Halie Ruff; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home on 34 Cushing St. in Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at St. Johns Church followed by a luncheon at Saint Charles Parish on McKean Street in Brunswick.

Albert will be remembered for his love of family, his dedication to his work, and his passion for life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

