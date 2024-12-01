PORTLAND – Ralph W. Brown, 80, of Portland, died Sunday Nov. 17, in Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 13 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave. Visitation will be Thursday Dec. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave.

To see Ralph’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

