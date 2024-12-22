A fire in the Perkins Cove area of Ogunquit on Saturday night badly damaged an antique shop and a restaurant.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at 61 Perkins Cove Road, according to a Facebook post from the Ogunquit Fire Department.

The fire caused “extensive damage” to Uniques and Antiques and the Oarweed Restaurant, located at 61 and 65 Perkins Cove Road, respectively.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was treated at the scene for an injury, the fire department said.

Uniques and Antiques owner Rusty Rouleau, who rents the storefront, said he is unsure if the owners of the building will choose to rebuild. He said they are still figuring out if the insurance payout will be enough to rebuild according to current codes.

Rouleau has operated the antique and Christmas store for 15 years, but the building has been a Christmas store for 52 years, he said.

“(The store is) my life. … I’ve been doing this for a long time, for seven days a week. I put my heart and soul into the store, my identity,” Rouleau said in a phone interview. “It’s just going to be tough.”

Oarweed Restaurant — a seasonal seafood eatery and bar open since 1963 — posted a statement to Facebook on Saturday morning saying its staff is preparing to reopen for the 2025 season.

“Everyone is safe and ready to do whatever it takes to make our beloved Oarweed ready to go on! Thank you to all for your support and love,” the post reads.

While crews worked to extinguish the fire, Central Maine Power disconnected electricity in the area to prevent power lines from causing a danger to firefighters.

Several fire departments from surrounding communities, including Eliot, Kittery, North Berwick, South Berwick, Wells, York and York Beach, also responded to the scene.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

