‘Journey to Antarctica’

Local photographer Brien Richards will share photography of his 500-mile, 11-day voyage across the Drake Passage between the tip of South America and Antarctica. His presentation – to be held at the Windham public Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 – will include a short history of Antarctica. Appropriate for adults and children ages 10-plus.

Contact the Help Desk for more information at 207-892-1908, ext. 5, or Ray Marcotte at rmarcotte@windhammaine.us. Transportation may be available from Age Friendly Windham. Call 207-892-4649 to learn more.

‘Murder on the Links’

Join the Windham Parks and Recreation Department for a trip to Portland Stage on Feb. 13 to see an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery, “Murder on the Links.” The play takes place in Merlinville-Sur-Mer, France, where a prominent businessman has been murdered, and the famous detective Hercule Poirot pieces together the puzzle of the murder to solve the crime.

The bus leaves Town Hall at 1 p.m. and will return at 5. The price per ticket is $65. Meals and refreshments will be available at the concession stand at the theater. Guests pay for their own lunch. To attend, contact Windham Parks and Rec at 892-1905.

Tea for seniors

Age Friendly Windham will host a tea party for seniors on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Windham Town Hall Gym at 8 School Road. Guest speakers will include Tom Mueser, the founding director of the Center for Excellence in Aging and Health; Jason Adout, physical therapist, founder and president of Maine Strong Balance Center; Andrew Grant from AARP; and Kathryn Morse of Maine Aging Partners. Those interested in attending should contact Erica Bell-Watkins at 892-4649 or go to agefriendlywindham.org.

Sebago Lakes Chamber

The Sebago Lakes Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and awards dinner on Jan. 16 at Camp Sunshine, 35 Acadia Road in Casco. The event takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and kicks off with a cocktail hour, wrapping up with the presentation of awards, and a buffet dinner served in between.

This year’s honorees are Timothy Graham and Lyle Merrifield (posthumously) for the Community Leadership Award, Hayley Moon for Businessperson of the Year Award, and Frank Koenig and Sandy Donnelly (posthumously) will be entered into the chamber’s Hall of Fame. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, contact the chamber at 892-8265.

