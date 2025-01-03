SOUTH PARIS – John L. Taylor, 66, of South Paris and Casco, passed away unexpectedly at home in South Paris on Dec. 27, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris with a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

