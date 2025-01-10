Maine shares 611 miles of border and 24 crossings with the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick. Here are three, move-in ready homes for sale in towns near our neighbors to the north.

237 ACADIA STREET, Madawaska —$189,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,792 SF

This circa 1936 home has retro appeal, a two-car, attached garage and many original features, like French pocket doors, thoughtfully added to over the years. The updated kitchen has black-and-white checked flooring, there’s a brick fireplace in the living room with polished hardwood floors, ornate trim and sconces, and more than a few crystal door handles. The biggest surprise is a solar-heated swimming pool surrounded by a private paver patio. Represented by Matt Dechaine, Crown Lakes Realty. See full listing.

15 LILAC LANE, Houlton — $549,000

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,083 SF

This colonial with attached, two-car garage and heat pump was built last year, the first in a new subdivision of eight homes on a cul-du-sac off Route 1. You can walk from here to shopping, schools and the hospital. Set on its own half-acre lot, photos show an open kitchen, living, and dining area on the first floor, along with a primary ensuite bedroom. The main area is overlooked by an upstairs, catwalk hallway that leads to three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Represented by Jason Saphire, HomeZu.com. See the full listing.

7 LIBERTY STREET, Caribou — $169,000

3 beds, 1 bath 1,078 SF

Built in 1940, this Cape has a deep grey exterior and all new everything: roof, LP SmartSide siding, wiring, Thermopride propane furnace, floors, paint, sheetrock, insulation, windows (except two, the listing discloses), kitchen appliances (and granite-looking counters with a black sink in the island), and the bathroom, of course, with a walk-in shower and seat. First floor bedroom. Represented by Lehrle Kieffer, Kieffer Real Estate. See the full listing.

Copy the Story Link