YARMOUTH – William “Bill” Carr passed away on Feb. 8, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, at the age of 75 years old. Bill was born on Oct. 28, 1949, in Portland. He grew up in Yarmouth where he graduated high school in 1968 and later went on to attend Maine Central Institute and earned an associate degree from The University of Southern Maine.

Bill loved sports and enjoyed skiing and playing basketball, tennis and golf. He would regularly start his day with a swim at the Casco Bay YMCA where he made many lasting friendships. He faithfully followed professional sports and especially enjoyed attending The U.S. Open tennis tournament and watching The Boston Celtics.

Bill was also proud of his service as a long time member of the Yarmouth Lions Club. He helped coordinate guest speakers at meetings, collect eye glasses for those in need, and volunteered annually at the Clam Festival food booth and sold Christmas trees to help fund student scholarships.

Bill is survived by his daughter Lauren Libby and her husband Christopher of Brunswick and his older brother Douglas Carr and his wife Deidre of Washington, D.C.

At the request of Bill’s wishes there will be no funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Bill in the late springtime. Please email williamcarrcelebration@outlook.com if you’d like to attend and receive more information when arrangements are made.

In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, please make a donation to the Casco Bay YMCA in his memory.

