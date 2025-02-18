BRUNSWICK – Jean T. Buermeyer passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2025, at the age of 93. She was born Feb. 2, 1932. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, William “Bill” Buermeyer. Jean had a sharp wit, an easy and infectious laugh, and was deeply committed to family and friends.

Jean was a New Englander through and through. She was raised in Newtown, Conn. and went to school at University of Vermont and Tufts University in Boston, where she received a degree in physical therapy. She and Bill raised their family in Harvard, Mass., and in 2005, they retired to their beloved state of Maine, in Brunswick.

Her sense of adventure and love of nature led Jean to travel the world. From the icebergs and penguins of Antarctica to the brown bears and caribou of Alaska to the walruses and polar bears of Spitsbergen, Norway, Jean and Bill sought out the beauty and majesty of nature. And Jean captured it all through her camera lens.

An accomplished photographer, Jean presented slide shows on wildflowers and her various trips for garden and nature groups and had photos published in books and calendars. She was never happier than when she was on a mountain trail or by the ocean with a camera (or two) slung around her neck.

While she traveled extensively across the country and the world, she always came home to New England and Maine. The family spent many vacations camping in Maine over the years. Their adventures included hiking the Knife Edge of Mt. Katahdin, camping on the ocean at Mt. Desert Island and Cobscook Bay, hiking the waterfalls of Gulf Hagas, and canoeing the Machias Lakes. Her favorite pastime, particularly later in her life, was walking the beaches at Reid State Park, or simply sitting and watching the waves roll in.

In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her son, Karl and his husband Michael of New Mexico, her daughter, Nancy of California; and her brother, John of New Milford, Conn.

Hers was a life well lived. She will be sorely missed by all her knew her.

Copy the Story Link