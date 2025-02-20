GRAY – Mark A. Hirtle, 69, passed away on Feb. 13, 2025, in Scarborough.

Mark was born on July 21, 1955, in Berea, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. Ralph and Janice (Bird) Hirtle. Mark grew up in Connecticut and graduated from Woodstock Academy in 1975.

A man of simple joys, he had a deep love for NASCAR, New England sports, and ’70s-era music. He was a devoted fan of “his” TV shows, rarely missing an episode of his favorites. A true homebody, Mark, found comfort in the quiet moments of life, cherishing time spent at home.

Mark had a sweet tooth; his favorite treats included Forbidden Chocolate ice cream from Friendly’s and Cherry Pepsi. He had a special fondness for animals, especially cats, and over the years, he welcomed many feline companions into his life and volunteered with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

While working at St. Joseph’s Manor, Mark met the love of his life, Margo. Together, they built their home in Gray in 2006. Mark was a private man, but those closest to him knew his sharp sense of humor and unwavering devotion to family.

Mark was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Margaret “Margo” (Grimaldi) Hirtle; and son, Daniel Hirtle.

He is survived by his stepson, Joseph, wife Ashley, and their children Gavin, Kai, Stella and Connor. He also leaves behind his siblings David and his wife Nancy, Bryan, and Beth-Ann and her husband Chip Barrett.

Services for Mark will be held in private with his family in the Spring of 2025.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Mark’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Please make donations in Mark’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

Copy the Story Link