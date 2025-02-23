STANDISH – Jeff Lane passed away unexpectedly at his home in Standish on Feb. 18, 2025.

Jeff was born on Feb. 5, 1967, in Framingham, Mass. to Brian Russell Lane and Linda Pasco Lane. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Scituate, Mass., where Jeff grew up tall, dark and handsome, with a quick wit and an artist’s soul. He was avidly pursued by the pretty girls, and perhaps a cop or two, as he tore up the small coastal town with his band of friends.

A natural athlete, Jeff excelled in sports, and earned the name “Mr. Hard Yard” for his tenacity on the football field. Jeff graduated from Scituate High School in 1985, attended UMass Amherst, and graduated from the Connecticut College of Art. He lived in Stamford, Conn. for a few years, where he met his best friend, Dave Ginn and his former wife, Peg Bessey. Jeff and Peg moved to Scarborough and were married in 1998. They welcomed Joseph Brian Lane in 2000 and Andrew Robert Lane in 2003. The couple divorced in 2013 but remained committed to maintaining a loving family for their boys.

Jeff worked for many years in the IT field, first at AIM corp, then IBM, then at Unum. He noted it is actually true that a lot of computer problems can be fixed by unplugging your device and then plugging it back in! After several years working for large corporations, Jeff and his friend Dave decided to go into E-commerce. Dave was the sales force and Jeff was the guy behind the scenes. After Dave’s death in 2012, Jeff eventually sold the company and worked flipping houses and investing in the stock market.

Most at home on the water, Jeff spent countless hours in his kayak or motorboat, casting for whatever fish might be biting that day. He enjoyed hiking through the woods with his sons, a pastime Joseph has taken up as well. He adored muscle cars and lovingly restored a 1969 Pontiac Firebird convertible to pristine condition. Always a dreamer, Jeff spent his life looking for the next best thing; the next project, the next big fish, the next opportunity to succeed.

Jeff is survived by his sons, Joseph and Andrew; his parents, Brian and Linda; his sister, Karen Harrington; nieces Lauren and Katelin and nephew, Nicholas; his aunt, Marjorie Lane Lebroda, uncle, Charles Lane, uncle, Col. Jon Pasco (USMC, Ret), aunt, Debbie Pasco Jundt, aunt, Joan Reckmeyer; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Fred Russell Lane and Marguerite White Lane, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert C Pasco and Mariam Bishop Pasco; his aunt, Mary Lane Pulaski; and his best friend, David B. Ginn. The two of them are probably racing their Firebirds in Heaven right now.

Public visiting hours with Jeff’s family will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. An additional service will be held in Florida at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider adopting a pet from the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

Copy the Story Link