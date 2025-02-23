WELLS – Jon Clifton Lambert, 84, of Wells, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, 2025.

Jon was born on Nov. 3, 1940, in the Lambert family homestead in Strong, to James Alfred and Laura M. Worthley Lambert. He graduated from Strong High School, class of 1958, and afterwards furthered his education attending Brewster Academy and then Wentworth Institute of Technology, earning an associate degree in Drafting.

He married Nancy Anne Doran on Sept. 7, 1963. They had two children, Faith and Tim.

Jon began his life’s work at the mill with his family in Strong. This led to his career in the construction field, working for Wasco in Sanford for 29 years from 1967 to 1997. He then worked for CDI, DeLorme, L.L.Bean and Heidelberg before concluding his working life the same way he began it: as a sawyer. In partnership with his son, Tim, they co-owned Lambert’s Wood Works LLC, where Jon milled timbers and lumber that they used to build timber frame structures for the last 15 years.

Jon’s faith was central to his being. He was a long-time member of Sanford Assemblies of God/Curtis Lake Church, where he served as a board member and treasurer for many years. He also attended Milton Assemblies of God/Restoration Church Milton, Kezar Falls Assembly of God, and most recent Mercy Chapel in Sanford.

Jon was also active in the community, volunteering as a youth and adult baseball umpire, coaching youth bible quizzes, and serving on the school board for MSAD 57. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was known for his trumpeting skills.

Jon was predeceased by his parents, James and Laura Lambert; his brother, James Lambert, and his sister, Janice Hansen.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Lambert; his daughter, Faith Maddox and her husband Randy Maddox, his son, Tim Lambert and his partner, Kristen Hagan.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. A celebration of life will be held the following day, March 1, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Chapel, 1861 Main St., Sanford. Family encourages everyone to dress casually – flannel shirts and pants are appropriate.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Jon’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to assist with Jon’s final arrangements and donations may be sent to:

Tim Lambert

206 Quarry Rd.

Wells, ME 04090

