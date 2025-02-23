SOUTH PORTLAND – Nancy Romano, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, with her husband and beloved dog by her side.

Born in Portland, Nancy grew up in South Portland at 33 Evans St., a family home dating back to the 1800s. She was raised in an old-school South Portland environment, where strong values and deep-rooted traditions shaped her character. Her father, Carl W. Frost, passed away when she was just 4 years old, leaving her mother, Marguerite E. Frost, to raise her.

Nancy graduated from South Portland High School in 1960 and went on to earn a degree in Psychology from the University of Maine at Orono in 1964.

While attending USM Portland/Gorham, Nancy met the love of her life, Alfred “Fred” Romano, in 1961. Their relationship blossomed as they both pursued their studies at the University of Maine at Orono, and they were married on Feb. 19, 1966.

Nancy and Fred welcomed their first child, Paul, in Rockland before moving back to South Portland in 1968, where they soon welcomed their daughter, Beth. A driven and selfless woman, Nancy held her children to high standards and instilled in them strong morals and values, often reminding them, “If you can, you must.”

After brief stints as both a high school Social Worker and 4th grade teacher, Nancy dedicated herself to raising her children and was a homemaker until they started school. She later worked at Maine Savings Bank and Unum before spending five years at Lebel and Harriman before retiring. Her wisdom and empathy made her a mentor to anyone she met, always offering sound advice without judgment. She was profoundly empathetic, always relevant, and had high expectations for herself and those around her. She remained a lifelong learner, staying current with music, news, and technology.

A passionate sports fan, Nancy especially loved New England teams, with a deep devotion to the Red Sox and Patriots. She enjoyed watching almost every Patriots game with Beth by her side but one of the greatest highlights was when her son, Paul, arranged for a trip for both of them to travel to Fenway Park to watch the 2007 World Series.

Nancy’s love for her family was unparalleled, but her devotion extended beyond people to her beloved dogs, who were her constant companions throughout her life. Above all, she cherished her role as “Grammy” to her seven grandchildren. She had a unique and personal relationship with each of them, knowing everything about their interests and always striving to stay connected with their lives.

Nancy found her greatest joy when the entire family was together, with children and dogs running around the house. She was an incredible cook and an exceptionally giving person, never expecting anything in return. Family was at the core of her being, and she upheld the tradition of family dinners, a practice she inherited from her mother. She was a devoted daughter and a strong matriarch.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Tarah and Myra from Northern Lights Hospice for their extraordinary care and support during Nancy’s final days.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; and her lifelong friend, Carol Cronkhite.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Fred Romano; her son, Paul Romano, and his wife, Michelle, of Scarborough, her daughter, Beth Romano, and her husband, Rich Gill, of South Portland and Naples. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Anthony “AJ” Romano, Sophia Romano, Abigail Romano, Joseph Romano, Dominic Arsenault, Katelyn Romano, and Gianna Romano. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Frost, and his wife, Shirley, of Illinois; as well as lifelong friends Renee Page and Sandy Drexler; and several in-laws; nieces, and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Nancy’s memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PSL Strive by visiting http://www.pslstrive.org/donate.

Copy the Story Link