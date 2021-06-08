Tuesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Child Care: Bigger than baby steps



Nearly 20 years ago, Doris Buffett, sister to billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pledged $3 million to create the state’s first Educare center, an innovative early childhood education model intended to help children from birth to 3 years old with emotional, cognitive and social development in the state’s poorest areas. The data were clear: give kids an educational head start and they will carry that advantage through high school graduation and into the workforce.



The connection between investment in early education — and its first cousin, quality child care — and economic development was clear to many in the business community, which sustained efforts to raise money and awareness through the recession. Despite their advocacy, investment in little kids remained a back-burner issue.



Then came a 16-month pandemic spotlighting the struggles of parents trying to work from home and care for young children. Access to affordable, quality child care and early education – already a priority of Gov. Janet Mills – gained political momentum. Now Maine is poised to receive $130 million to jump start its early education and child care initiatives, but are there policies and oversight in place to best use it?

Join Carol Coultas, Press Herald business projects editor, as she moderates an in-depth discussion with Tara Williams, head of the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children, which promotes high-quality early learning for children, birth through age 8; Cynthia Murphy, who leads CEI’s Child Care Business Lab, which helps launch child care centers; and Jim Clair, business executive and former chair of the Maine Economic Forecasting Commission and an early champion of early education.

