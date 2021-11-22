Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Transportation: Where are we going?











Maine continues to be challenged by transportation issues, vexed by being a large state with a small population that is highly dependent on personal vehicles. In Greater Portland, public transit is growing but hampered by a lack of money: Maine spends about 86 cents per capita on public transit while Vermont, another large, rural state, spends about $12.12 per capita.



President Biden recently signed an infrastructure bill that could send millions to the state for transportation projects. Additionally, private developers such as those behind the Rock Row project in Westbrook and The Downs in Scarborough, have designed multi-use complexes with public transit hubs in their centers.



So there seems to be momentum to address transportation issues from both a public financing and a private market perspective. But does Maine have a unified vision with a coordinated, collaborative network of agencies to spend the anticipated money wisely?

Join Carol Coultas, Press Herald business projects editor, as she moderates an in-depth discussion with a panel of experts including Greg Jordan, executive director of METRO; Helen Donaldson, director of special projects in the city of Portland’s planning department; and Kristina Egan, executive director of the Greater Portland Council of Governments for an engaging discussion about policies and practicalities that affect the future of Maine transportation.

