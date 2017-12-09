SAN ANTONIO — The day before, it had snowed here for the first time in 28 years, but another streak just wouldn’t end.

The Boston Celtics still haven’t won in the Spurs’ gym since March 31, 2011. The run moved to six straight games Friday night, but not until Kyrie Irving’s 3-pointer from the right corner made a full tour of the rim in the final second.

Boston's Kyrie Irving takes a shot while being defended by San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge on Friday in San Antonio. Irving had 36 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Celtics lost 105-102.

Irving, playing for the final time with his mask to protect a facial fracture, had 36 points, but 40-year-old Manu Ginobili had the winning bucket – a second-chance 3-pointer with five seconds left after he’d rebounded a Rudy Gay miss that hung a 105-102 loss on the Celtics.

Ginobili finished with 11 points.

“Manu, like he told me a lot of years ago, ‘This is what I do.’ He’s amazing. He loves those moments,” said Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.

Boston led 82-77 after three, and of course the Spurs had a counterpunch. They opened the fourth with an 11-2 spurt, but Irving drove for a three-point play, and soon the sides were engaged in a tug-o-war.

But Irving’s efforts should come as no surprise. Before the game, Popovich was asked about the year Irving’s having.

“You’re acting like he didn’t do anything the year before,” said Popovich. “He’s been a great player for a while. He’s tremendously hard to guard, one of the best players in the league – gets to the rim, shoots 3’s. He does everything. He passes the ball. He’s a fantastic player. One of the best in the league. That’s who he is. No surprise.”

n After missing Wednesday’s win over Dallas with a right eye irritation, Jaylen Brown wore goggles against San Antonio after a contact lens irritated his right eye two days before.

“My contact. I guess from overuse or over-wear, it just really irritated my eye,” Brown said. “So it didn’t get infected or anything, but I woke up and I couldn’t open it. I couldn’t see, so I couldn’t play.”

n Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut during the team’s upcoming three-game road trip.

Popovich would not confirm a report by the San Antonio Express-News that Leonard will make his season debut Saturday in Phoenix.

“Sooner rather than later,” Popovich said of his All-Star forward’s return, repeating an answer he has given all season.

Instead, Leonard is expected to play Tuesday in Dallas against the Mavericks.

Leonard sat out the preseason and the team’s first 26 games with a right quadriceps tendinopathy, a weakening of the tendon. During an impromptu news conference Monday night, Leonard said he began suffering discomfort in his thigh during the offseason. He has not played since aggravating a sprained left ankle against Golden State during the third quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

CLIPPERS 113, WIZARDS 112: Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, lifting host Los Angeles to a victory over Washington.

With Bradley Beal guarding him, Williams unleashed the winner from the top of the key, capping a wild final 12 seconds in which both teams traded the lead on clutch plays.

After Williams’ basket, there was a video review of Beal’s potential winning baseline jumper. The referees decided to replay the last 1.1 seconds. Marcin Gortat’s jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Williams scored 35 points to lead a dominant bench effort for the Clippers. They snapped a four-game skid, with their reserves outscoring Washington’s 59-47.

Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Rivers hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, putting the Clippers ahead 110-109 with 12 seconds left after he missed a 3 in the right corner and Los Angeles controlled the rebound.

Beal completed a three-point play with 8 seconds left to put the Wizards back in front, 112-110. That set up Williams’ winning shot after the Clippers had blown a 14-point lead in the third.

