Southern Maine Health Care

Nathan Alexander Mazzu, born Nov. 23 to Steven Mazzu and Jordan Dumont-Mazzu of Shapleigh. Grandparents are Dawna Dumont of Shapleigh, and Tony Mazzu and Lynn Castelli of Montreal, Quebec.

Harper Anne Sevigny, born Nov. 27 to Jason and Julie (Gagne) Sevigny of Shapleigh. Grandparents are Dave and Anne Marie Gagne of Springvale and Edwin and Elaine Sevigny of Sanford.

Levi Richard Weeman, born Nov. 28 to Michael Weeman and Jessica Hubbard of Lyman. Grandparents are Shawn and Lisa Hubbard of Shapleigh and Dana and Helen Weeman of Saco.

Carson Matthew Aiken, born Nov. 28 to Matthew Aiken and Tiffany Aiken of Kennebunkport. Grandparents are Gary Starita of Merritt Island, Florida; Kathleen Spang of Kennebunkport; and Alan Aiken and Diana Rose Brandis, both of Acton.

Dexter Anthony Michaud, born Nov. 30 to Jacob Michaud and Lauren Beauregard of Saco. Grandparents are Scott and Ellen Beauregard of Arundel, Anthony Michaud of Calais and Tammy Carpenter of Durham.

Hadley Nicole Morin, born Dec. 1 to Nicholas Morin and Jennifer Ronayne of North Waterboro. Grandparents are Emily Ronayne of Sanford, Richard Morin of Biddeford and Kelley Shepard of Jacksonville, Florida.

