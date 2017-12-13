The Governor’s Energy Office is asking Mainers for their input in developing an Energy Planning Roadmap, aimed at advancing the state’s energy, economic development and environmental goals.

The road map will use the 2015 state comprehensive energy plan update as a starting point. It has broad objectives: achieve energy and cost savings in the residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors; reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions; and support the growth of a robust state and regional energy market and workforce.

The office is working with the Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine, known as E2Tech, to hold public hearings on how to target strategies to meet these objectives.

Dates and locations have been rescheduled from earlier this fall. All meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon.

nTuesday: University of Southern Maine, 44 Bedford St., Portland, Wishcamper Center, Room 102.

n Dec. 29: Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee, 111 Sewall St., Augusta, Room 211.

n Jan. 10: University of Maine, 181 Main St., Presque Isle, Campus Center, Allagash Room.

