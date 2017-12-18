A Newfield man was in serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland late Monday night after he was shot by his older sister during an altercation at her home in Newfield that morning.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said deputies were sent to a home at 28 Coolidge Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

“Responding deputies were able to determine that the shooting was the result of a family dispute that resulted in Joshua Gochie, 29, being shot one time in the stomach,” King said in a news release.

“Preliminary reports are that Joshua showed up uninvited to the residence at 28 Coolidge Road, where an argument ensued between him and his sister, Jamie Gochie, 34, of West Newfield. The result of that altercation was Joshua being shot,” King said.

King said Jamie Gochie shot her brother during an argument but he was unable to provide more specifics as to what might have triggered the dispute. He said investigators should have more details about the confrontation on Tuesday.

The investigating officers said that Jamie Gochie lived in the home with her mother. As of Monday night, no one had been arrested or charged.

Chief Deputy Thomas Baran told reporters at the scene that Joshua Gochie was initially taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Sanford before being moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he underwent surgery. A spokeswoman for Maine Med said Gochie was in serious condition Monday night.

According to his Facebook page, Gochie lives in Newfield and attended Massabesic High School. Newfield is a small town located near the New Hampshire border.

The shooting is being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police. Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state police, referred all questions to the sheriff’s office.

If Joshua Gochie should die from his wounds, state police would take over the investigation, McCausland said.

