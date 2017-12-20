BEIJING — Chinese leaders promised Wednesday to increase imports and reduce risks in their financial system amid slowing economic growth and pressure from Washington and Europe to open their markets wider.

A statement issued after a three-day planning meeting contained no new initiatives and was in line with the ruling Communist Party’s plans to make the economy more efficient while also building up state industries.

The Central Economic Work Conference, led by President Xi Jinping, is a throwback to China’s era of central planning and plays an important role in setting development goals for the state-dominated economy.

The statement promised to increase imports amid efforts to spur economic growth driven by domestic consumer spending and reduce reliance on trade and investment. It gave no indication of changes in response to complaints that U.S., European and other foreign companies are shut out of many industries.

