When it comes time to sell your home, not all rooms are created equal. Sure, potential buyers will walk through the entire house, but their opinion of a few primary rooms can ultimately determine whether they choose to offer or walk.

Your bathroom(s) – especially your master bathroom – are among these key rooms. As you prepare to put your home on the market, it’s time to take an honest look at these spaces.

What do the bathrooms say about your house? Do they say “buy me now” or “no thanks”? If it’s the latter, then it’s time for a few home improvements that will turn the sale of your house from stale to sold.

A sound investment?

Yes, it is. In fact, bathroom remodeling projects are some of the most cost-effective improvements you can make to a home, according to HGTV.

A minor bathroom remodel has an average return on investment of 102 percent at the point of sale. A major remodel returns 93 percent of your investment. That means your newly upgraded bathroom will actually help sell your home for more money in the long run.

So what are you waiting for? Improve your bathroom today with these six tips below.

Replace old flooring. Carpet and tiny tile flooring – offering two different looks and feels – are both similarly outdated when it comes to bathroom decor.

Alternately, hardwood floors can add a more current, upgraded touch and can be achieved with water- and stain-resistant ceramic tile that looks like hardwood. This delivers a distinctively modern look in a medium ideal for the humid bathroom environment.

A new look for a familiar soak. Nothing conveys the comfort of an extraordinary bathroom like a luxurious soak in the tub.

To set your bathroom, and your home, apart from the competition, replace your existing tub with the Studio Fold Over Edge tub from American Standard. This tub uniquely allows for a custom finish to the front apron to match wall tile and décor, creating a handsomely coordinated room.

Plus, the tub’s spacious bathing well and extra lumbar support mean relaxation and enjoyment for you before the sale.

Shed a new light. Proper lighting is essential in any bathroom, and up-to-date light fixtures are a great way to increase the wow factor for potential buyers.

If your bathroom displays the outdated style of exposed bulb fixtures, try replacing them with contemporary wall sconce lights to create a look that is sure to draw your visitors’ attention.

Find a first-rate faucet. Even a perfectly functional bathroom can be discredited by potential buyers if it showcases dated brass faucets and accents.

If your space is guilty, try replacing the faucet with an American Standard Patience bath sink faucet. Offered in widespread or single handle models, these classically chic styles allow for easy operation by all users in the home.

Plus, the choice of popular polished chrome or brushed nickel finishes provides a high-style look to entice home buyers, while delivering a water-efficient performance.

Sink that old sink. Those rounded-edge Formica sinks had their share of the limelight, but now their time has passed.

Today’s modern bathrooms have become edgier, especially when it comes to sinks. Straight-edge designs, made from natural stone, quartz or contemporary solid surface material, are popular sink solutions today.

Replacing your old sink with a newer style helps ensure your bathroom isn’t left behind. Home buyers notice sinks, and this is one project you should tackle for higher return when you sell.

Shower your bathroom with a new upgrade. Your showering experience should be as customizable as it is enjoyable.

The GROHE SmartControl thermostatic trim offers intuitive, push-and-turn button operation for water temperature and flow rate control, all in a sleek, low-profile design. Available in both round and square styles, in stylish chrome, brushed nickel or white finishes, it’s the shower system you’ll enjoy every morning – and so will your home’s next owners.

Start your bathroom project today.

The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in your home for potential buyers. It can also be one of the most enjoyable rooms while you’re still in your home.

Make these upgrades to your bathroom so that you can relish these improvements, as well as entice buyers when it comes time to sell.

