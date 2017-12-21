Portland Police officer Jeremy Turner is earning his 15 minutes of internet fame, thanks to a viral video showing him singing in Tommy’s Park. Turner was filmed by Officer Mark Keller on Saturday night as dusk settled over the Old Port.

The video, which was posted Wednesday morning, was viewed over 81,000 times as of 10 a.m. Thursday. One commenter said on Facebook: “Such a beautiful voice! Sounds a lot like Josh Groban! Merry Christmas and thanks for posting!”

Turner also earned his share of adulation in person, when the crowd gave him a nice round of applause after his rendition Saturday night.

