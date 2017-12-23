BOSTON — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 and the Boston Celtics coasted to a 117-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum added 13 points, and Al Horford and Aron Baynes each had 10 for the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (27-9) as all five starters were in double figures. Reserve guard Marcus Smart scored 11 points and rookie Daniel Theis grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Bobby Portis paced the Bulls (10-22) with 17 points. Robin Lopez and Lauri Markkanen each scored 10. Chicago lost its second straight after a seven-game winning streak.

The Celtics avenged a lopsided defeat in Chicago, by 23 points on Dec. 11. Irving didn’t play that game because of a quadriceps injury.

Boston shot 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and outscored the Bulls 38-18 in the third quarter.

Brown nailed a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points as the Celtics opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run, pulling out to a 73-60 lead.

After the teams alternated baskets for a couple minutes, Boston took charge by scoring 15 of the next 19 points. Irving had a pair of 3s during the run and Tatum added one.

Boston led 98-76 after three.

Chicago missed 12 of 18 shots in the third and committed six turnovers.

RAPTORS 102, 76ERS 86: DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka had 17 and Toronto collected its 10th straight home victory.

Delon Wright matched his season high with 14 points, and Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas each had 12 for the Raptors, who have won six straight overall and 12 of 13.

Toronto is an NBA-best 12-1 at home and is 10-1 in December, second only to Golden State’s 10-0 mark this month.

WIZARDS 130, MAGIC 103: Mike Scott scored 18 points, Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal each had 17, and Washington won at home to hand Orlando its eighth straight defeat.

Washington, which scored its most points this season, rebounded from a 35-point loss Friday night at Brooklyn. The Wizards had seven players in double figures.

Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre scored 16 apiece. John Wall had 10 points and 13 assists.

PACERS 123, NETS 119: Victor Oladipo scored 38 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, helping Indiana escape with an overtime victory at Indianapolis.

Myles Turner had 23 points and nine rebounds and tied his career high with six blocks, and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Pacers (19-14), who came back from down 19 to take an 85-84 lead on Lance Stephenson’s free throw with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

