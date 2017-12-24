Imagine, if you can, the Green Bay Packers being forced to release quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of a violation of the injured reserve rules.

Multiple teams complained to the league because Rodgers came off the injured reserve list, then was shut down for the season, going on permanent IR, after playing one game. Teams are taking issue because Rodgers reportedly suffered no new injury, and rules require that a player must have suffered a new injury that would sideline him at least six weeks to be placed on injured reserve. If that isn’t the case, the team is obligated to release the player when he is healthy.

The NFL is referring questions to the Packers, who aren’t talking.

There’s a reason this is all much ado about very little. The NFL has to approve these moves and it clearly did so when the Packers submitted the move last week. So if anything, expect a tweak to the IR rules in the offseason, not a Rodgers relocation.

JETS: Muhammad Wilkerson, a former Pro Bowl defensive end, likely has played his last game with the team.

Wilkerson was inactive for the second straight game when the Jets met the Chargers. He was benched, then left at home for the trip to New Orleans in Week 15 as punishment for being tardy again.

VIKINGS: Left guard Nick Easton will require season-ending surgery after fracturing his right ankle in Saturday’s 16-0 victory against Green Bay.

TEXANS: Guard David Quessenberry, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and put his pro hopes on hold after being drafted in the sixth round in 2013, is finally healthy and was elevated to the active roster this week.

Coach Bill O’Brien said Quessenberry will make his NFL debut Monday against Pittsburgh.

“It’s been long, it’s been really tough … nothing I’ve been through has been normal since I’ve been drafted,” Quessenberry said. “This is just one of those things that lines up for an awesome opportunity on Monday … football on Christmas.”

