KENNEBUNK

New Year’s event features games, live music, skating

The third annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk will be held Sunday at various locations along Main Street downtown.

The free event will feature the Texas Grace food truck, which will offer blueberry dishes and snacks for purchase.

First Parish Church will offer festivities starting at 7 p.m., including games and hot chocolate; outdoor fire pits; and live music by Michael Corleto and Kennebunk High School Improv.

The Brick Store Museum will offer free admission from 6:30 to 11 p.m., as well as screenings of “The Goonies” at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Ice skating will be offered at the Waterhouse Center.

An Early Bird Ball Drop will begin at 9 p.m. at the First Parish Church bell tower, and the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop will ring in the New Year at midnight.

To learn more, go to www.nyekbk.org.

