CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson said he’s relying on daily physical therapy, medication and prayer to manage Parkinson’s disease, but he showed few signs of slowing down Monday as he carried on a decades-old Christmas tradition with a sermon to inmates at one of the nation’s largest jails.

Jackson, 76, publicly disclosed a 2015 diagnosis last month, saying he would make lifestyle changes to slow progression of the neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson asked inmates at Cook County Jail Monday to make changes in their lives. Associated Press/Sophia Tareen Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The civil rights leader told The Associated Press during the services that he’s scaled back his travels a bit, though he still described a busy itinerary of stops in the coming months.

“My time is used more strategically,” he said.

Jackson appeared lively during the services, which featured gospel music and opportunities for eligible Cook County Jail inmates to register to vote. U.S. Reps. Danny Davis and Bobby Rush, both Chicago Democrats, also addressed inmates.

Jackson said the disease is a “physical challenge” but he is following a strict treatment regimen as he continues to lead the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded over two decades ago.

During the services, Jackson offered wide-ranging freestyle comments on the right to vote and prison reforms. He asked inmates to pledge to make changes in their lives.

Many kneeled on the floor to pray. Some broke into tears.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.