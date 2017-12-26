GIRLS

Annesley Black, Cheverus junior: Unbeaten in Maine high school skiing, Black returns as the defending SMAA and Class A champion in slalom and giant slalom. She placed seventh in the slalom and 13th in the GS at the Eastern championships, tops for Maine skiers.

Caroline Burns, Oxford Hills senior: An Eastern championship qualifier, Burns placed third in slalom and giant slalom in Class A. As a sophomore she was sixth in slalom and 14th in giant slalom.

Emily Carty, Fryeburg Academy senior: A two-time qualifier for the Eastern championships, Carty finished fourth in Class A freestyle last winter and sixth in classical. As a sophomore, she placed seventh and 12th.

Greta Elder, Yarmouth senior: A two-time qualifier for the Easterns, Elder was runner-up in the Class B giant slalom as the Clippers fell one point shy of overall Alpine champ Spruce Mountain. She won the giant slalom as a freshman.

Audrey Heriz-Smith, Camden Hills junior: A two-time Easterns qualifier, Heriz-Smith placed fifth in both slalom and giant slalom to help the Windjammers win the Class A Alpine title. As a sophomore, she was seventh in slalom and eighth in giant slalom.

Brooke Juneau, Fryeburg Academy junior: Runner-up in Class A giant slalom, Juneau also placed fourth in slalom to help Fryeburg finish third in Alpine. At the Eastern championships, she placed 19th in giant slalom and 24th in slalom.

Lily Horne, Freeport junior: Runner-up in both classical and freestyle in the Western Maine Conference last winter, Horne also took part in the Eastern championships. At the Class B state meet, she was fifth in both classical and freestyle.

Sophia Laukli, Yarmouth senior: After a year in Switzerland, Laukli returns to Maine high school competition. As a sophomore, she placed third in Class B classical, fourth in freestyle and was Maine’s top finisher in the Easterns freestyle race.

Olivia Skillings, Maine Coast Waldorf senior: The defending Class C freestyle and classical champion, Skillings helped Maine Coast extend its streak of Nordic titles to seven. At the Easterns, she placed 10th in sprint, 12th in classical and 20th in freestyle.

Jennifer Wilbraham, Morse junior: A two-time qualifier for the Eastern championships, Wilbraham was runner-up in Class A freestyle and ninth in classical. As a freshman, she was second in freestyle and sixth in classical.

BOYS

Logan Davis, Lake Region freshman: At the Maine Junior championships last winter at Shawnee Peak, Davis won giant slalom and slalom. He lost only two races all season, both because of falls.

John Giddens, Freeport junior: The top returner from the Class B Nordic runner-up squad, Giddens placed eighth in classical and 10th in freestyle at the state meet. In the Western Maine Conference, he was eighth in freestyle and ninth in classical.

Peter Jordan, Deering senior: Jordan placed fourth in the Class A classical race and ninth in freestyle to help the Rams finish fifth in the Nordic competition, despite requiring a ghost skier. At the Sassi Memorial 5K classical race, Jordan was 10th among a field of 149.

Devon Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior: The two-time defending Class A giant slalom champion, Lathrop also placed second in slalom to help the Capers finish second to Falmouth in Alpine. As a freshman, he was fifth in slalom.

Killian Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: The Western Maine Conference runner-up in both slalom and giant slalom, Lathrop placed seventh in Class A slalom and 10th in giant slalom.

Ethan Livingood, Falmouth junior: By placing fifth in classical and sixth in freestyle, Livingood helped Falmouth take runner-up honors in Class A behind Mt. Blue. In the Western Maine Conference, he was ninth in freestyle and 11th in classical.

Nick Neveau, Maine Coast Waldorf senior: Runner-up in classical and third in freestyle, Neveau helped Maine Coast win its fifth consecutive Class C Nordic title. In the Western Coast Conference championships, he was sixth in both disciplines.

Simon Pratico, Falmouth senior: Pratico placed fourth in freestyle and eighth in classical to help Falmouth take second in Class A Nordic to Mt. Blue. In the Western Maine Conference championships, he placed finished seventh in both disciplines.

Alex Richard, Greely sophomore: The top returner for a squad that placed third of 16 teams in Class A Alpine, Richard finished 11th in both slalom and giant slalom. In the Western Maine Conference, he was eighth in both disciplines.

Gibson Scott, Falmouth junior: A qualifier for the Eastern championships, Scott placed second in giant slalom and third in slalom to lead Falmouth to the Class A Alpine title. He also was third in both slalom and GS in the Western Maine Conference.

– Glenn Jordan

