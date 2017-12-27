The map below illustrates wind speeds, directions and calculated wind chill values for Maine’s airport weather stations as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Mouse over each figure to see detailed temperature figures, including records for this date.
ColdTrac: wind chills for the afternoon of Dec. 27
Increasing westerly winds pulled wind chill values below zero across much of interior Maine Wednesday afternoon.
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
