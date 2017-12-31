NEW ORLEANS — The three-peat will be complete.

Then again, there might be a few more chapters in college football’s most intriguing new rivalry.

Clemson junior quarterback Kelly Bryant, shown breaking away from Miami's Trent Harris, has established himself as a double-threat for the ACC champion Tigers. Associated Press/Bob Leveron Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For the third year in a row, Clemson will meet Alabama in the College Football Playoff, only this time it will be in the Sugar Bowl semifinal rather than the national championship game.

They’ll be hard-pressed to match the drama and excitement of the last two meetings: Alabama’s 45-40 victory that featured 40 points in the final 10:30, followed by Clemson’s 35-31 triumph on a touchdown pass with one second remaining.

“We haven’t competed against each other a lot,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday on the eve of the New Year’s night game. “But all of a sudden you’ve got this three-game series that has just happened at the highest level. And this is kind of a rubber match. But, to be honest with you, this is probably not going to be the last one. There will probably be more of these down the road.”

Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson (12-1) is the top seed in the playoff, bouncing back from a shocking 27-24 loss to Syracuse in mid-October. Alabama (11-1) didn’t even get a chance to play for the Southeastern Conference title, losing to Auburn in the regular-season finale after being ranked No. 1 all season by The Associated Press.

Despite the setback, the selection committee went with the Tide as the No. 4 seed over Big Ten champ Ohio State.

That set up Clemson-Alabama, Part III.

“This is kind of like a rivalry now,” Tide linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “This is something I will definitely remember for the rest of my life, just to be able to be a part of this whole big thing. I’ll have faced these guys three times, watched so much film of us winning and losing. Now we have another chance.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.