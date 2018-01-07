A cold temperature record was broken in southern Maine on Sunday but not in the northern part of the state .

The National Weather Service in Gray said a new cold weather record for the day was set in Portland when the mercury dropped to minus-11 Sunday at the Portland International Jetport, breaking the old record of minus 10 set in 1941.

Another record low set in Portland: -11º breaks the previous record for the day (-10º in 1941). #MEwx — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) January 7, 2018

But the cold snap was not as frigid as the run of cold weather leading up to Thursday’s snow storm, said Andy Pohl, meteorologist at the Gray office.

Augusta was one degree off the record for the day at minus 9 degrees Sunday compared to the record of minus 10 for the day set in 1996.

No records were broken in the northern part of the state because winds kept the cold from settling on the ground, said Mark Bloomer, meteorologist at the weather service’s Caribou office. The temperature dropped to minus 13 in Caribou Sunday. The record for the day was minus 20 set in 1999.

Other frigid temperatures in the state Sunday included minus-28 in Fryeburg, minus-9 in Sanford, minus-12 in Lewiston and minus-9 in Waterville.

Pohl said this winter the mercury has dropped as low as minus 17, on Jan. 1, at the Portland jetport during a record cold snap when temperatures were at or below 15 degrees for seven days in a row, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. The old record was six consecutive days at 15 degrees or below ending Feb. 15, 1979.

The coming week should feel almost balmy compared to the past few weeks, said Pohl.

Daytime highs will reach about 30 degrees Monday, into the high 30s on Tuesday. The mercury will dip back down to 30 on Wednesday and then soar into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

“Everybody was worried we would not get a January thaw but it kind of looks like we will,” said Pohl.

