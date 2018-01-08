WEST BATH — Damon Peacock, 19, of Chelsea, was charged Monday with elevated aggravated assault, violating conditions of release, burglary and aggravated criminal trespass in connection with a stabbing at Green Acres Estates in West Bath on Dec. 26.

Clancy Morton, 32, of Woolwich, was visiting a relative at the apartment complex, and got in a fight with two acquaintances who showed up, according to a statement by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived to find Morton holding a bloodied towel to his throat. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

According to the affidavit, Peacock and Stephen Kramer arrived at Green Acres, learned that Morton was at the residence and went inside and confronted him. During the fight, Kramer was struck in the head with a baseball bat and Morton was stabbed, according to court documents.

The affidavit also mentions a 50-second video, taken by an unknown person, that shows Kramer and Peacock attempting to force their way into the apartment, as well as text messages that say Peacock stabbed Morton, claiming the incident stemmed from Morton and another man “forcing themselves on a 14-year-old.”

Peacock was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Monday. He was already facing a gross sexual assault charge, for which he was awaiting trial.

Peacock will appear again in court for the stabbing charges on March 7.

