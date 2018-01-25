Lewiston Middle School will be closed Friday after a threatening message was discovered in a bathroom, Superintendent Bill Webster tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“A message was written in a bathroom that made a threat against the school for Friday. The LPD (Lewiston Police Department) is investigating. LMS teachers, ed techs and secretaries are to report to the Green Ladle. All other Lewiston schools are open,” Webster tweeted.

Webster also tweeted that the closure will affect Star Academy, a new school for academically challenged students in the Lewiston Armory. Star Academy is next to the middle school.

The Green Ladle at 156 East Ave. is a culinary arts school that is part of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.