FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to full practice nine days before the Super Bowl, but tight end Rob Gronkowski is still recovering from a concussion.

In the injury report issued on Friday, the team said neither Gronkowski nor defensive lineman Deatrich Wise would play if the game were this Sunday.

With the extra week off before the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, there is still time.

Brady required stitches in his right hand and thumb after an injury in practice last week.

After missing parts of practice leading up to the AFC championship, he started in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led New England to a 24-20 victory.

Defensive lineman Malcom Brown (foot) also missed practice on Friday for the second straight day. Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle and running back Mike Gillislee missed part of practice for the third day in a row.

CONCUSSIONS: The NFL plans to talk to teams about how practices are conducted following a 73 percent increase in concussions during preseason workouts in 2017.

CARDINALS: Former San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy has been hired as offensive coordinator at Arizona and Al Holcomb is following new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks from Carolina to be defensive coordinator.

CHIEFS: Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, THC and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in suburban Kansas City on Thursday night.

49ers: San Francisco re-signed linebacker Mark Nzeocha to a one-year deal.

BILLS: Veteran center Eric Wood stunningly revealed that a debilitating neck injury has left him with no choice but to retire after nine seasons.

In a statement released by the Bills on the team’s Twitter account, Wood said the injury was discovered during his season-ending physical.

Wood added he has since been informed by doctors that the injury is so severe he would no longer be cleared to play – even with surgery or further treatment.

“I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers,” Wood said, noting he will have more to say during a news conference on Monday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.