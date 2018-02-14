The Valentine’s Day Bandit struck again Wednesday, hitting some old favorites and adding some new targets.

A heart flew over the Portland Observatory for the first time in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

A huge banner reappeared on Fort Gorges out in Casco Bay after debuting last year.

And the Portland Public Library in the center of town was once again adorned with a giant heart as the bandit made an overnight swing through town.

The bandit has placed hearts in strategic places around Portland every every Feb. 14 since 1976. Why a bandit? Because his or her identity remains a mystery.

