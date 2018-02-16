FORT MYERS, Fla. — Coming off a career-worst batting average and sizeable drop in production, Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez turned to a new offseason workout routine – he’s following Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady’s TB12 method.

The 34-year-old Ramirez felt since he entering the later stages of his career it was time to make a change. For him, who better to follow than a 40-year-old QB that just captured his third MVP award.

“I went on the Tom Brady side,” said Ramirez, who reported on Friday, a few days before full-squad workouts begin. “I think it’s 100 percent everything he says in the book, the work he does, makes sense.”

Fighting through a left shoulder injury last season that he had to be surgically repaired during offseason, Ramirez couldn’t wait to spend the winter concentrating on Brady’s workout guidelines.

“I started doing that last year at the end of the season a little bit – with the bands,” Ramirez said. “I think I was feeling a little better. I was waiting for the offseason to start 100 percent.”

Signed to an $88-million, four-year contract as a free agent before 2015, Ramirez didn’t hide from how poor he felt he hit last season.

“That was terrible,” he said when asked about his .242 average.

He said the injury greatly affected his power – just 23 homers with 62 RBI after putting up 30/111 the year before.

“Literally, I was hitting with one arm last year and hit 23,” he said. “I should hit 30.”

METS: All-Star pitcher Jason Vargas and the Mets agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, adding depth to a New York rotation that has been riddled by injuries the past two seasons.

Vargas went 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA for Kansas City last season, making his first All-Star team and tying for the major league lead in wins.

YANKEES: Thairo Estrada, a 21-year-old infielder who is the ninth-rated prospect in the organization by Baseball America, was shot in the right thigh area during a robbery attempt in late January in his hometown of Bejuma, Venezuela, while entering a restaurant with his wife.

Manager Aaron Boone said Estrada is questionable for the start of the season.

ARBITRATION: Pitchers Dan Straily of Miami and Brandon Maurer of Kansas City lost their salary arbitration cases, leaving players with an 11-10 lead with only Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett awaiting a decision.

